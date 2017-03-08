Danish teenager finds WWII Nazi plane...

Danish teenager finds WWII Nazi plane wreck in swamp

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, Danish teenager, Rom Kristiansen, holds up a piece of the wreckage from a World War II airplane that likely crashed in a northern Denmark mire 72 years ago _ which he found, near Birkelse, Denmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC