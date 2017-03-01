Court: Isolation does not violate Norwegian killer's rights

A Thursday Jan. 12, 2017 photo from files showing Anders Behring Breivik, as he sits in court on the third day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway. The Borgarting Court of Appeal says Brevik, serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage, "has not been subjected to torture or inhuman or degrading treatment."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.