Copenhagen Zoo unveils plan of giant panda enclosure

Denmark's most visited zoo in the capital city of Copenhagen unveiled on Sunday the design of a planned enclosure for two giant pandas that are scheduled to come to Denmark from China around the end of next year. The Panda House is a brainchild of Copenhagen Zoo in collaboration with two local architects and landscape companies, Bjarke Ingels Group and Schonherr A/S.

