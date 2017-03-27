Check out living book with a unique worldview at The Human Library

Check out living book with a unique w...

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has built a collection of "living books" - people with interesting lives and experiences - that patrons can check out at this weekend's Ebb and Flow Festival presented by The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. "We wanted to create community-building events that let people talk to people with different perspectives and backgrounds," said Ned Denby, a reference librarian who helped develop the program.

