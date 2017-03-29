Calls for UN, Congo to investigate deaths of Swede, American
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - The United Nations and Congo must investigate after three bodies, including those of Swedish and American investigators with the United Nations, were found in central Congo, Sweden's prime minister said Wednesday. Stefan Lofven said Sweden was "naturally ready to assist" in investigating the deaths of Swedish national Zaida Catalan, American Michael Sharp and their interpreter Betu Tshintela.
