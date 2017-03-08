Brain Prize goes to dopamine, the add...

Brain Prize goes to dopamine, the addiction neurotransmitter

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Bangkok Post

The neurotransmitter dopamine & it's functions in the body; Inset: Brain Prize winners Schultz, Dayan & Dolan from left to right Scientists who uncovered secrets of dopamine & its role in reward & addiction in the brain honoured in this year's Brain Prize. DAYAN OF SALK INSTITUTE Peter Dayan of the Salk Institute in San Diego, California and University College London was also doing DOLAN OF MAX PLANCK CENTRE IN GERMANY Ray Dolan is the Director of the Max Planck Centre for Computational Psychiatry and Ageing in Germany and uses brain imaging in his The three scientists will be honoured and presented with their prizes on the 4th of May in Copenhagen, Denmark by Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC