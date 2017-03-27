Belt's Beer Garden: Pure Evil

Belt's Beer Garden: Pure Evil

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Hustle Belt

This week I have some super hopped up beers that are downright evil...both in name and in amount of hops. Evil Twin was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2010 and, as a gypsy brewery, they use other breweries to create their beer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hustle Belt.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC