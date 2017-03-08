Bavarian Nordic Announces Collaboration to Evaluate CV301 and Tecentriq in Bladder Cancer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 10, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S today announced an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd whereby Roche has agreed to supply their PD-L1 blocking antibody Tecentriq for a clinical study combining Bavarian Nordic's cancer vaccine, CV301, and Tecentriq in patients with urothelial carcinoma, or bladder cancer.

