Anniversary of Denmark eviction riots brings unrest, arrests
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Police in Copenhagen say at least five people were arrested Wednesday after some 1,000 demonstrators marked the 10th anniversary of an eviction that sparked several days of massive riots in Denmark. Police spokesman Peter Dahl said there were no reports of anyone being injured during the demonstration, although some participants fired slingshots and threw rocks, fireworks and bottles at helmeted riot police.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
