Anniversary of Denmark eviction riots brings unrest, arrests

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Police in Copenhagen say at least five people were arrested Wednesday after some 1,000 demonstrators marked the 10th anniversary of an eviction that sparked several days of massive riots in Denmark. Police spokesman Peter Dahl said there were no reports of anyone being injured during the demonstration, although some participants fired slingshots and threw rocks, fireworks and bottles at helmeted riot police.

