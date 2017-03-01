Amnesty Denmark regrets translating a...

Amnesty Denmark regrets translating advice to US protesters

A riot police take away a man as the demonstration marked the 10th anniversary of an eviction that sparked three days of massive riots, in Copenhagen on Wednesday March 1, 2017. Police in Copenhagen say four of the at least nine people arrested overnight will be indicted of violence against officers in connection with the demonstration A handful of the 1,000 participants fired slingshots and threw rocks, fireworks and bottles at helmeted riot police and dozens of shop and bank windows were smashed.

