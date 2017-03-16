Age-Specific Trends in Incidence, Mortality, and Comorbidities of...

From Department of Cardiology, The Heart Centre, Rigshospitalet, University of Copenhagen, Denmark ; Department of Cardiology, The Cardiovascular Research Centre, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, University of Copenhagen, Hellerup, Denmark ; Sections of Preventive Medicine and Cardiology, Departments of Medicine and Epidemiology, Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health, MA ; Department of Internal Medicine, Section of Cardiology, Amager Hvidovre Hospital, University of Copenhagen, Denmark ; Department of Cardiology, Lund University and SkA ne University Hospital, Sweden ; The Danish Heart Foundation, Copenhagen, Denmark ; and Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Aalborg University Hospital and Department of Health, Science and Technology, Aalborg University, Denmark .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.