Adam Kwarasey continues to warm the bench at Brondby despite arriving as a high profile player
Ghana international Adam Kwarasey was again left gnashing his teeth on the bench as high flying Brondby picked up all three points against Horsens in Denmark. The former Portland Timbers goalie arrived as one of the high profile signings of the season having won the Norwegian league and also played at the World Cup with Black Stars in Germany 2014.
