Why Ikea product names are impossible...

Why Ikea product names are impossible to pronounce :0

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Post

The ever-versatile Kallax bookshelf - a fixture in dorm rooms worldwide - was dubbed after a city in Norrbotten County, Sweden. Children's products are named after mammals, birds and adjectives, names for bathroom items come from Swedish bodies of water and kitchen accessories are derived from fish, mushrooms and adjectives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC