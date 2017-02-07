White House issues list of 78 attacks...

White House issues list of 78 attacks it says didn't get enough attention

The White House has released a list of 78 attacks it describes as "executed or inspired by" the Islamic State group. The list includes incidents like a truck massacre in Nice that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.

Chicago, IL

