Updated Phase 1 Data Show Bavarian Nordic's Vaccine Candidate Induces ...
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 23, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S today announced 6 month follow-up data from the Phase 1 trial of MVA-BN RSV, its novel, broad spectrum vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus . The randomized, placebo-controlled trial, evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the recombinant vaccine in 63 healthy adults, including an elderly group of individuals and positive top line results were reported in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC