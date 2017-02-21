Updated Phase 1 Data Show Bavarian Nordic's Vaccine Candidate Induces ...

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 23, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S today announced 6 month follow-up data from the Phase 1 trial of MVA-BN RSV, its novel, broad spectrum vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus . The randomized, placebo-controlled trial, evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the recombinant vaccine in 63 healthy adults, including an elderly group of individuals and positive top line results were reported in May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.