TheatreWorks announces 2017-18 season

Playwright Jack Gilford and his wife Madeline Lee Gilford , faced blacklisting during the 1950s Red Scare; they're the basis of the musical play A'Finks.A' Playwright Jack Gilford and his wife Madeline Lee Gilford , faced blacklisting during the 1950s Red Scare; they're the basis of the musical play A'Finks.A' In A'Our Great Tchaikovsky,A' Hershey Felder presents a bold and engrossing story of the culture and politics which haunted the composer of some of the world's most beautiful music. In A'Our Great Tchaikovsky,A' Hershey Felder presents a bold and engrossing story of the culture and politics which haunted the composer of some of the world's most beautiful music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.