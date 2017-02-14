the Prince of Egypt Will Take World P...

the Prince of Egypt Will Take World Premiere Bow in Denmark

Tuesday Feb 14

It won't have to part a sea, but The Prince of Egypt will have to cross One to at last take its bow on stage. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year , in July, Bay Street Theater and DreamWorks Theatricals canceled plans for a premiere concert reading of the new stage adaptation of The Prince of Egypt, book by Philip LaZebnik and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz after controversy arose about the reading's predominantly white company.

