The 23-Year-Old College Student Who Ran Away To Fight ISIS

It's hard for the average civilian to imagine having killed one person in combat, let alone over 100, but imagine having that record as a 23-years-old college student. That's Joanna Palani's strange but true story- the student from Copenhagen, who is of Iranian-Kurdish descent, dropped out of college in 2014 to "fight for human rights for all people."

