Synechron inks Murex implementation deal with Denmark's Bankdata

Synechron, a global financial services consulting and technology services provider, has signed a partnership agreement with Bankdata, a Danish IT services company that provides IT solutions for eleven local banks. Synechron was chosen as System Integrator for the implementation of Murex 3.1 in front-to-back office, accounting and risk across all asset classes: the KaMP .

