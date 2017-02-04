Sweden wants to ban gender segregated school classes
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Sweden's education minister wants to ban gender-segregated classes after last year's public outcry after a Muslim school was allowed to separate boys and girls for gym classes. Gustav Fridolin says "if there are problems by having boys and girls together, you should take care of the problem, not avoid it simply by separating the sexes."
