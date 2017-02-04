Sweden wants to ban gender segregated...

Sweden wants to ban gender segregated school classes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Sweden's education minister wants to ban gender-segregated classes after last year's public outcry after a Muslim school was allowed to separate boys and girls for gym classes. Gustav Fridolin says "if there are problems by having boys and girls together, you should take care of the problem, not avoid it simply by separating the sexes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC