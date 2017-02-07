Report: Anatole Abang "won't be retur...

Report: Anatole Abang "won't be returning to MLS"

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Once A Metro

The argument between Naestved and Hobro over which club bungled Anatole Abang's proposed deadline-day transfer has been resolved, more or less. Hobro's club chairman, Lars Kuhnel, told Nordjyske.dk that he had spoken with Naestved's managing director, Line Hoilund Pedersen: And Kuhnel went on to say that Hobro would be working with Anatole Abang's agent to help the player find a new club.

Chicago, IL

