Penn State library will offer 'human books' Wednesday
Enter a library room at Penn State University on Wednesday and you'll hear junior Brian Anthony Davis describe his transformation from gang member, dodging bullets by age 16, to college student who has studied in eight countries. Patrons that day can "borrow" the 21-year-old student to ask questions and learn about a life different from theirs.
