Parliament lauds Moroto district woman MP
Logiel, the first MP to die in the 10th Parliament, succumbed to brain tumor in Rishospetalet Hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda. Legislators have asked government to improve on health facilities countrywide to reduce on the burden majority face to travel abroad to seek better health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC