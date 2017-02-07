Pandora Launches DKK 1.8 Billion Share Buyback Programme

The Board of Directors of PANDORA has decided to launch a share buyback programme, under which PANDORA expects to buy back own shares to a maximum consideration of DKK 1.8 billion in the period 7 February 2017 until 6 February 2018. Peter Vekslund, CFO of PANDORA, said: "Following another great year, which once again displayed the very cash generative nature of PANDORA's business model, we today initiate a new share buyback programme.

