Pandora Launches DKK 1.8 Billion Shar...

Pandora Launches DKK 1.8 Billion Share Buyback Programme

The Board of Directors of PANDORA has decided to launch a share buyback programme, under which PANDORA expects to buy back own shares to a maximum consideration of DKK 1.8 billion in the period 7 February 2017 until 6 February 2018. Peter Vekslund, CFO of PANDORA, said: "Following another great year, which once again displayed the very cash generative nature of PANDORA's business model, we today initiate a new share buyback programme.

Chicago, IL

