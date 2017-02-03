Norway: Russian hackers hit our spy a...

Norway: Russian hackers hit our spy agency, government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Nine personal civil-servant email accounts in Norway have been targeted by hackers in "spear-phishing" attacks believed to be associated with Russian intelligence, the Norwegian security service said Friday. It said no classified information has been taken.

