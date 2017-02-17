Nordic envoys to India begin week-long tour to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
New Delhi , Feb.20 : Nordic Ambassadors to India, representing Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden begin their one-week tour to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this week. The ambassadors will arrive in Chennai on 20th Feb, where meetings with Nordic businesses, journalists, educational institutions and government representatives will be held.
