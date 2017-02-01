Non-severe infections can cause serio...

Non-severe infections can cause serious mental disorders

Wednesday

A new study shows that non-severe infections that do not require hospitalisation can also increase the risk of subsequently developing schizophrenia or depression. Previous studies have shown that patients who are hospitalised with severe infections have an increased risk of developing schizophrenia and depression.

Chicago, IL

