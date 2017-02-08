Moller-Maersk shares slide as Q4 profits sink further

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk says its losses deepened to $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.5 billion a year earlier, adding the whole of 2016 had been "a difficult year financially with headwinds in all of our markets." For the full year, Maersk reported a loss of $1.9 billion, down from a profit of $925 million in 2015.

