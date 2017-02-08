Moller-Maersk shares slide as Q4 prof...

Moller-Maersk shares slide as Q4 profits sink further

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk says its losses deepened to $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.5 billion a year earlier, adding the whole of 2016 had been "a difficult year financially with headwinds in all of our markets." For the full year, Maersk reported a loss of $1.9 billion, down from a profit of $925 million in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC