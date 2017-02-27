LM Wind Power to open new wind turbin...

LM Wind Power to open new wind turbine blade factory in Cherbourg, France

2 hrs ago Read more: Composites Technology

LM Wind Power will open a new wind turbine blade factory dedicated to the offshore market in Cherbourg, Normandy, France. The factory will be built on a site developed by Ports Normands Associs , a port authority that includes the Normandy region and the Manche Department.

