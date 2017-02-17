Lego builds giant brick house in its home town

A LEGO model is displayed during a news conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 16, 2017 ahead of the September opening of the LEGO House Experience Centre in Billund. Photo: Scanpix Denmark/ Ida G. Arentsen/via Reuters Danish toymaker Lego is building a play house in its home town designed to look like 21 giant versions of its bricks stacked on top of each other, the company said on Thursday.

