Increased incidence of bleeding near the brain linked to increased use of anti-clotting drugs
An increased incidence in Denmark of subdural hematoma from 2000 to 2015 appears to be associated with the increased use of antithrombotic drugs, such as low-dose aspirin, vitamin K antagonists , clopidogrel, and oral anticoagulants, according to a study appearing in the February 28 issue of JAMA . David Gaist, M.D., Ph.D., of Odense University Hospital and the University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark and colleagues conducted a study that included 10,010 patients, ages 20 to 89 years, with a first-ever subdural hematoma diagnosis from 2000 to 2015 who were matched to 400,380 individuals from the general population .
