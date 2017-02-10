Hunting tools tell how first people i...

Hunting tools tell how first people in Denmark lived

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Danish town says archaeologists have found some 13,000-year-old hunting tools that give "a fantastic insight" into how some of the first people in Denmark lived. The municipality of Horsens says in a statement that flint tools, reindeer antlers, "well-preserved flora and fauna relics" and a pike skeleton were found in connection with the construction of a bypass road south of the town some 170 kilometers west of Copenhagen.

Chicago, IL

