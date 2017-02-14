'Human books' on loan at Penn State l...

'Human books' on loan at Penn State library

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Enter a library room at Penn State University on Wednesday and you'll hear junior Brian Anthony Davis describe his transformation from gang member, dodging bullets by age 16, to college student who has studied in eight countries. Patrons that day can "borrow" the 21-year-old student to ask questions and learn about a life different from theirs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC