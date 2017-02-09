Glycated Hemoglobin Is Associated Wit...

Glycated Hemoglobin Is Associated With the Growth Rate of Abdominal...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Circulation

From the Elitary Research Centre of Individualized Medicine in Arterial Disease , Department of Cardiac, Thoracic, Vascular Surgery ; The Danish Diabetes Academy , and Department of Clinical Biochemistry and Pharmacology , Odense University Hospital, Denmark; and Cardiovascular Research Unit, Region Hospital Viborg, Denmark . From the Elitary Research Centre of Individualized Medicine in Arterial Disease , Department of Cardiac, Thoracic, Vascular Surgery ; The Danish Diabetes Academy , and Department of Clinical Biochemistry and Pharmacology , Odense University Hospital, Denmark; and Cardiovascular Research Unit, Region Hospital Viborg, Denmark .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC