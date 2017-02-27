F1: Barcelona Test Notes 27-02: Haas

F1: Barcelona Test Notes 27-02: Haas

Kevin Magnussen took his first laps for Haas F1 Team on Monday at Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya. The 24-year-old from Roskilde, Denmark, hit the track promptly at 9 a.m. local time and was the first driver to tour the 4.655-kilometer , 16-turn track.

Chicago, IL

