Derby Derby: Love Dance
The French trio Derby Derby consists of Alan Regardin on electrified trumpet, drummer Fabrice L'houtellier and bassist Sylvain Didou. Their debut album Love Dance was recorded in Nantes, France in late 2016, several months after the three first musicians met.
