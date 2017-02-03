Decades

Interior shot from the Village Church of the Fishing Village of Jyllinge,just out side Roskilde, built around the year 900 it has undergone many changes, later fortified and the wall thickness increased, the remains of the fortified Churchyard Wall still remain intact.

