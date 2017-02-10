Danish teen charged with plotting to ...

Danish teen charged with plotting to bomb Jewish school

A Danish and an Israeli flag seen among flowers and candles honoring the victims of a shooting attack outside the main Synagogue in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 15, 2015. A Danish prosecutor says a 16-year-old girl has been formally charged with planning bomb attacks against two schools in Denmark.

