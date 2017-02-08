Danish jazz violonist Svend Asmussen ...

Danish jazz violonist Svend Asmussen dies aged 100

Danish jazz musician and violinist Svend Asmussen poses for a photo in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 25, 2008. Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen, whose long career included collaborations with Stephane Grappelli, Josephine Baker and Duke Ellington, died on February 7, 2017 at the age of 100, his family said.

Chicago, IL

