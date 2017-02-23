Danes to decide on SKorea extradition within a month
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark's top prosecutor says a decision whether to meet a South Korean extradition request for the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's president, is expected within a month. Simon Gosvig, a spokesman for the Director of Public Prosecutions, says Chung Yoo-ra who is wanted as part of a corruption investigation at home, will remain in detention until March 22. Denmark had requested additional information from Seoul before deciding on the fate of Chung, arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant.
