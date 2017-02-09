Danes see Russia as a 'leader' with '...

Danes see Russia as a 'leader' with 'advanced capabilities'

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark's cybersecurity agency sees Russia as "a leader" when it comes to hacking, adding Russia has for "a long time invested intensively in its cyber capabilities." In its 2017 security assessment, Denmark's Center for Cyber Security, says Russia "has advanced capabilities to perform extensive cyber espionage against political and military targets in the West."

