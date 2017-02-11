Chinese landmark concept put into UN resolution for first time
The Chinese concept of building "a human community with shared destiny" was on Friday incorporated into a UN resolution for the first time, mirroring the global recognition of the concept, diplomats told Xinhua. The 55th UN Commission for Social Development approved a resolution by consensus, which calls for more support to Africa's economic and social development by embracing the spirit of building "a human community with shared destiny."
