Chinese landmark concept put into UN resolution for first time

The Chinese concept of building "a human community with shared destiny" was on Friday incorporated into a UN resolution for the first time, mirroring the global recognition of the concept, diplomats told Xinhua. The 55th UN Commission for Social Development approved a resolution by consensus, which calls for more support to Africa's economic and social development by embracing the spirit of building "a human community with shared destiny."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.