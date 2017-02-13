Berlin: Lars von Trier's 'The House T...

Berlin: Lars von Trier's 'The House That Jack Built' Adds Riley Keough, Sofie Grabol

Riley Keough and Danish star Sofie Grabol have joined the cast of The House That Jack Built , the upcoming drama from controversial Danish director Lars von Trier . Keough and Grabol will play two of the women who cross paths with Jack, the film's titular serial killer, played by Matt Dillon.

Chicago, IL

