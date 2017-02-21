Adam Bashanov Set To Turn Pro on Ceylan vs. Lowe Card

Danish amateur talent Adam Bashanov will make his professional debut on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, on the undercard of the EBU European Featherweight Championship fight between Dennis Ceylan and undefeated British boxer Isaac Lowe. Bashanov, who will be competing in the super middleweight division, was a standout amateur boxer with over 100 amateur fights, winning the Danish Elite Championship in 2014 and the Jutland Elite Championship for the last three consecutive years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.