Wow, You Can Fly To Europe For $69

Thanks to Wow Air, West Coasters can now fly to Europe for the price of a pair of classic slip-on Vans. The $69 flights are available from L.A. and San Francisco to Copenhagen, Denmark; Stockholm, Sweden; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Bristol, England, according to CondA© Nast Traveler .

