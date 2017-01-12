What Can We Learn from Copenhagen?

In Copenhagen, Denmark, about 50 percent of people commute by bicycle. No matter if it's blustery winter day or beautiful summer one, Danes use their beloved bicycle network, because it's the fastest, most convenient, healthiest, and cheapest way to get from point A to B. In a discussion organized by the World Resources Institute and the Embassy of Denmark at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., we learned how Denmark made bicycling the most popular form of transportation, and how other cities can create a culture of bicycling.

Chicago, IL

