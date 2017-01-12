UPDATE 1-New York seeks to develop U....

UPDATE 1-New York seeks to develop U.S.'s biggest offshore wind projects

File Photo: A crew boat passes through Horns Rev 2, the world's largest wind farm, 30 km off the west coast of Denmark near Esbjerg September 15, 2009. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week proposed to develop up to 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 capable of powering 1.25 million homes as the state seeks to lead the nation in renewable energy production.

