Undermining the Paris Climate Agreement would be bad for business
Thousands of business executives and thought leaders are due to gather in Davos, Switzerland, from January 17 to January 20 for the annual World Economic Forum , where they will discuss this year's top business risks and opportunities. At last year's summit, business experts flagged climate change as the top global economic risk because, if left unchecked, it will worsen water shortages and food insecurity ; escalate conflict in already unstable regions of the world; and force people to migrate .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC