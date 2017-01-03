The Mystery Mural - Natasha Kalesha-Kangwa, Nonsuch High School For Girls
Displayed on the side of a wall, the Twin Towns Mural is located at the top of Sutton High Street, and is one of the six pieces of artwork displayed in the Sutton Town Centre. Made by the same artists who created the Sutton Heritage Mosaic a year prior, Gary Drostle and Rob Turner were commissioned with the task of creating the Twin Town Mural in Sutton High Street to celebrate Sutton's twinning with other towns in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC