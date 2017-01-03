The Mystery Mural - Natasha Kalesha-K...

The Mystery Mural - Natasha Kalesha-Kangwa, Nonsuch High School For Girls

Displayed on the side of a wall, the Twin Towns Mural is located at the top of Sutton High Street, and is one of the six pieces of artwork displayed in the Sutton Town Centre. Made by the same artists who created the Sutton Heritage Mosaic a year prior, Gary Drostle and Rob Turner were commissioned with the task of creating the Twin Town Mural in Sutton High Street to celebrate Sutton's twinning with other towns in Europe.

Chicago, IL

