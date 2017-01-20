Sweden crosses 10-million population threshold

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Swedish authorities say the Scandinavian country on Friday has statistically crossed the 10-million population threshold, saying mainly migration and more birth than deaths contribute to the population growth. Statistics Sweden has posted a population clock on its website saying the nation now has 10,000,064 inhabitants, adding immigration accounted for 75 percent of the growth from 9 million to 10 million over the past 13 years.

